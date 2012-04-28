TRIESTE, Italy, April 28 Italy's Assicurazioni
Generali, Europe's third largest insurer, sees first
quarter premiums growing 6.1 percent to 19.8 billion euros based
on preliminary results, it said on Saturday at its annual
shareholders' meeting.
"During the first three months of the year, operating
results posted good performance across all business segments,
casualty, life, and financial," it said.
Generali has been hit hard by the deepening of the euro zone
crisis due to its Greek bond holdings and its exposure to
Italian markets. Its 2011 results, released in March, were hit
by impairment losses worth 1 billion euros on Greek bonds and
other holdings.
The insurer's operating result of 3.9 billion euros in 2011
was below the bottom of its target range. It set a new 2012
target at 3.9 to 4.5 billion euros.
Weak 2011 net profit forced Generali to cut its dividend to
0.20 euros per share from 0.45 euros for 2010.
Company CEO Giovanni Perissinotto told shareholders during the
meeting he believes the company can return to its habitual
dividend policy soon.
Shareholders approved the company's results in a routine
meeting that provided little of the colour and fireworks of
meetings past.
Much of the debate was taken up by questions from small
shareholders about a press interview with shareholder Leonardo
Del Vecchio that appeared Saturday in Italy's largest daily
Corriere della Sera, in which he sharply criticized the
insurer's share price performance and suggested it needed new
management.
Del Vecchio, with a 3 percent stake, voted to approve the
company's accounts and in support of management along with the
rest of the shareholders.
It was the first meeting not attended by executives from
Mediobanca, the investment bank that holds 13 percent
of Generali. Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel resigned from
Generali's board last week in compliance with an Italian law
that forbids people from holding more than one board seat in
Italy's financial companies.
Perissinotto reiterated plans to buy up the 50 percent it
does not already own in Generali PPF Holding, a joint venture
operating in 13 countries in Eastern Europe. The company
believes will cost it about 2.5 billion euros, Perissinotto said
on Saturday.
"We will decide in the second half of 2014," he said.
To finance the purchase, the insurer will use the 835
million euros in liquidity from its recent sale of Migdal as
well as cash from other future asset sales.
"We believe we will be able to face this expense without
help or a capital increase," he said.
Perissinotto said the insurer plans to leave the shareholder
group that controls Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup.
"I have received a mandate to do this," he said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Catherine Evans)