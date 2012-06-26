U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office releases May unemployment and retail sales data at 0800 GMT. The jobless figure is expected to stand at 12.6 percent, while sales are seen rising by 7.3 percent.
DEBT
Poland could start prefinancing its next year's borrowing needs after summer holidays and may go for another debt issue in foreign currency in the fourth quarter, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the finance ministry's Piotr Marczak as saying.
BANKS
Small Polish lender Alior Bank, on its way to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, could buy rival Invest-Bank from Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.
LOTOS
The refiner on Friday held the last round of talks with Talisman Energy Inc on the troubled Talisman-operated North Sea oil platform Yme, Parkiet wrote citing the secretary of Lotos' supervisory board, adding final decisions on the future of the platform will likely be made this week.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner is looking into issuing eurobonds in 2015, while its key goal for now is to regain investment grade, which should take place within a year, head of finance management at PKN Orlen Jacek Matyjasik told Parkiet.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.