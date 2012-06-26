Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The statistics office releases May unemployment and retail sales data at 0800 GMT. The jobless figure is expected to stand at 12.6 percent, while sales are seen rising by 7.3 percent.

DEBT

Poland could start prefinancing its next year's borrowing needs after summer holidays and may go for another debt issue in foreign currency in the fourth quarter, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the finance ministry's Piotr Marczak as saying.

BANKS

Small Polish lender Alior Bank, on its way to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, could buy rival Invest-Bank from Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.

LOTOS

The refiner on Friday held the last round of talks with Talisman Energy Inc on the troubled Talisman-operated North Sea oil platform Yme, Parkiet wrote citing the secretary of Lotos' supervisory board, adding final decisions on the future of the platform will likely be made this week.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner is looking into issuing eurobonds in 2015, while its key goal for now is to regain investment grade, which should take place within a year, head of finance management at PKN Orlen Jacek Matyjasik told Parkiet.

