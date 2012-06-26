The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

A fifth euro zone country turned to Brussels for emergency funding on Monday when Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its budget, hours after Spain submitted a formal request to bail out its banks.

Italy's government has called four parliamentary confidence votes on its contested labour reform in order to win approval before Prime Minister Mario Monti attends a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday.

BONDS

The treasury sells 2.0-3.0 billion euros CTZ (zero coupon bonds) and 0.5-1.0 billion euros following two BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds).

The Italian Treasury said on Monday that in the third quarter it will issue two new fixed rate bonds (BTPs) maturing in 2015 and 2022, and a new zero coupon bond (CTZ) maturing in 2014.

SPANISH BANKS

Moody's downgrades Spanish banks.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's board meets on its 2012-2015 business plan.

The Italian government does not rule out buying bonds issued by domestic banks in distress, deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Monday.

* The bank's board on Tuesday will discuss a rescheduling of the 1.9 billion-euro bond underwritten by the state as well as a new 1.2 billion euro bond designed to help it reach regulatory capital requirements, several papers said. According to Il Sole 24 Ore the joining together of the two bonds has the backing of the Bank of Italy and the Treasury.

IMPREGILO

Italy's biggest builder said on Monday the stake it is thinking of selling in its Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias would generate a capital gain of around 530 million euros.

Italian builder Salini said conditions were not suitable to consider splitting up Impregilo's assets, as a clash with rival group Gavio to control Italy's biggest builder heated up ahead of a mid-July shareholder meeting.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The board of Fondiaria-SAI is ready to replace its chairman Cosimo Rucellai with Fabio Cerchiai, chairman of Atlantia , Il Messaggero reported.

