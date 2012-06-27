(Repeats story with no change to text)
HONG KONG, June 27 (IFR) - Initial price talk on a 7-yr USD
benchmark-sized RegS trade from UAE mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim Holding (MAF) has been indicated at around 5.375 percent
as the borrower concludes its roadshow today.
MAF, the sole franchisee of French hypermarket chain
Carrefour, has appointed Barclays, J.P. Morgan,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered
and UBS as bookrunners.
The issuer MAF Global Securities Limited is rated BBB by
both Fitch and S&P and the guarantors are Majid Al Futtaim
Holding and Majid Al Futtaim Properties.
The issuance is part of MAF's USD2bn medium term notes
programme, which was set up last year.
The borrower raised USD400m from a 5-year bond which priced
at 5.85% in January, as the borrower opted out of a debut
conventional bond offering due to market volatility.
MAF, which is seen as more price sensitive than other
regional issuers, will be hoping to take advantage of a recent
rally on Gulf bonds, particularly the high grade paper and Dubai
names which has resulted in narrowing spreads and possibly more
appealing pricing.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai)