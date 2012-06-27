Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

ASSECO

Eastern Europe's top software maker, Asseco Poland , has extended the deadline for its bid to buy local rival Sygnity for the fourth and last time to July 9, the company said on Wednesday.

SHALE GAS

On Monday, Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will sign a agreement with copper producer KGHM on shale gas exploration in northern Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without quoting sources.

