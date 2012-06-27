Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch that
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
ASSECO
Eastern Europe's top software maker, Asseco Poland
, has extended the deadline for its bid to buy local
rival Sygnity for the fourth and last time to July 9,
the company said on Wednesday.
SHALE GAS
On Monday, Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will sign a
agreement with copper producer KGHM on shale gas
exploration in northern Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
wrote without quoting sources.
