WARSAW, June 27 Polish construction group Budimex booked a loss of 182 million zlotys ($53.29 million) on the value of a railway builder PNI it bought in 2011 to expand its presence in infrastructure projects, the company said on Wednesday.

The write-off that will be booked in the group's 2011 results is related to losses on contracts signed before the purchase of PNI for 225 million zlotys from Poland's state-controlled railway group PKP. Budimex also announced plans to restructure PNI to minimise further losses.

Budimex, a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, is yet another Polish builder to suffer from financial troubles after they outbid each other to land contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland is co-hosting with Ukraine.

PBG filed for bankruptcy protection three weeks ago, while the shares of Polimex-Mostostal slumped 10 percent to an eight-year low on Wednesday on the news its shareholders did not approve the performance of its management last year. ($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)