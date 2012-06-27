WARSAW, June 27 Polish construction group
Budimex booked a loss of 182 million zlotys ($53.29
million) on the value of a railway builder PNI it bought in 2011
to expand its presence in infrastructure projects, the company
said on Wednesday.
The write-off that will be booked in the group's 2011
results is related to losses on contracts signed before the
purchase of PNI for 225 million zlotys from Poland's
state-controlled railway group PKP. Budimex also announced plans
to restructure PNI to minimise further losses.
Budimex, a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, is yet
another Polish builder to suffer from financial troubles after
they outbid each other to land contracts to build roads and
motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland is
co-hosting with Ukraine.
PBG filed for bankruptcy protection three weeks
ago, while the shares of Polimex-Mostostal slumped 10
percent to an eight-year low on Wednesday on the news its
shareholders did not approve the performance of its management
last year.
($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)