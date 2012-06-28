The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

LABOR REFORM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti scored a hard-fought victory for his landmark labour reform on Wednesday, bolstering his position for a European Union summit where he will ask for more growth policies and a mechanism to stem borrowing costs.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bank laid out a painful restructuring plan on Wednesday, a day after it was forced to take state aid, and said it would be looking to new investors in seeking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in new equity capital over the next five years.

*FONDIARIA

Fondiaria parent Premafin will hold a board meeting on June 29 to decide whether it will repeat a shareholders meeting approving a capital increase to comply with a court order, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore reports on Thursday. The court order also means that stock market regulator Consob will delay a decision on the Fondiaria-Unipol merger plan, the paper reports.

Two Italian private equity funds, Sator and Palladio, said on Wednesday they would be tabling a renewed offer for insurer Fondiaria-SAI. It comes a day after Unipol's plan to rescue its troubled peer was dented when a court administrator asked for a key capital increase at Fondiaria parent Premafin - a requirement of the deal - to be reviewed and possibly revoked.

