BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
MILAN, June 27 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday its board of directors had named Christian Collin, Alessandro Decio and Bruno Ermolli as independent board members.
The appointments came after the resignations of Vincent Bollore and Jonella Ligresti, who were complying with a new law that bars directors at financial companies from having multiple board seats.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Jane Baird)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13