MILAN, June 27 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday its board of directors had named Christian Collin, Alessandro Decio and Bruno Ermolli as independent board members.

The appointments came after the resignations of Vincent Bollore and Jonella Ligresti, who were complying with a new law that bars directors at financial companies from having multiple board seats.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Jane Baird)