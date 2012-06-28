(Adds press digest)

ROMANIA KEEPS RATES ON HOLD AS WEAK LEU A RISK

Romania's central bank kept interest rates at a record low 5.25 percent on Wednesday, holding off on easing policy as it is seeking to balance support for the struggling economy with an expected pickup in inflation and a weak currency.

ROMANIA COURT REJECTS ELECTORAL REFORM

Romania's constitutional court rejected on Wednesday a law to change the electoral system, dealing a further blow to a government that has been rocked by a string of misfortunes in the last week.

TABLE-ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 1.0 M/M IN MAY

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European assets retreated on Wednesday after Romania held rates at 5.25 percent to avert more currency weakness, while investors scaled back positions ahead of an EU summit that may not resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

WORLD BANK SEES STEEP GROWTH SLOWDOWN IN EAST EU

The impact of the euro zone debt crisis and the global economic slowdown will cut growth in half in the European Union's developing east, but the region's economies will accelerate again in 2013, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

PETROM

Top oil and gas company Petrom, majority owned by Austria's OMV, finalised a 100 million euros ($124.57 million) investment in its Petrobrazi refinery, the company said on Wednesday.

Petrom plans to invest other 200 million euros in the refinery by 2014. Ziarul Financiar, Page 12

OLTCHIM

Chemicals firm Oltchim, majority owned by the state, will be placed under special administration in order to be privatised, said Remus Vulpescu, the head of the economy ministry's privatisation department. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

