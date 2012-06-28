MILAN/ROME, June 28 The Bank of Italy will add oversight responsibilities for Italy's insurance sector to its current role of banking supervisor under a government decree set to be approved next week, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The Bank of Italy is expected to take on the bulk of insurance watchdog ISVAP's functions, including oversight of Italy's large life insurance sector, but may not have ultimate responsibility over the car insurance sector, one of the sources said.

The government decision comes after ISVAP was criticised for reacting slowly to the mounting troubles of loss-making Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, the country's second-largest insurer, now being rescued by smaller peer Unipol (UNPI.MI) under a contested deal.

"There has been an acceleration because of Fondiaria," a source close to discussions said.

ISVAP Chairman Giancarlo Giannini, whose mandate expired on June 20, has rejected the criticism, blaming auditors and executives at Fondiaria for failing to carry out proper checks.

The Italian government had never formally mentioned the possibility of scrapping ISVAP but has proposed a streamlining regulatory bodies in a bid to cut public spending in crisis-hit Italy.

"It appears that the government will approve the dissolution of ISVAP on Monday," one industry source said. This source said ISVAP's role would be divided between the central bank and stock market regulator Consob.

The government is holding a cabinet meeting on Monday where it will discuss cost-cutting measures.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Lisa Jucca)

