PMI
Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index for June to be released.
Analysts expect it to fall to 48.6 eased from 48.9 points in
May. (0700)
TREASURY STAKES IN STATE-OWNED FIRMS
The Treasury Ministry is close to making a decision on
selling stakes in large listed firms via accelerated
book-building, Parkiet reported citing an unnamed banker.
BUDIMEX
Construction group Budimex has agreed terms of
strategic co-operation with Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas
in building gas-fired power stations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported without citing its sources.
PULAWY
Chemical group Synthos is not even considering
raising the price in its offer for state-controlled fertiliser
maker Pulawy, Synthos Chief Executive Tomasz Kalwat
told Parkiet in an interview.
COAL GASIFICATION
State-owned coal miner KHW is "days away" from signing a
letter of intent with Australia's Linc Energy on
co-operation in coal gasification, Rzeczpospolita reported
citing a person close to the matter.
