(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, July 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign
exchange reserves data for June.
CROATIAN PRESIDENT IN ROMANIA
Croatian President Ivo Josipovic is on a visit to Romania on
Monday and is expected to meet President Traian Basescu.
ROMANIA PM PLAGIARISED THESIS, PANEL SAYS
A panel of Romanian academics concluded on Friday that Prime
Minister Victor Ponta plagiarised a large part of his doctoral
thesis, but Ponta said the finding was politically motivated and
he would not resign.
MOODY'S REVISES ROMANIA RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE
Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on
Romania's sovereign rating to negative from stable, underscoring
risks to the country's economy from the ongoing euro zone debt
crisis.
* TEXT-Moody's revises Romania's Baa3 rating outlook
CEE MARKETS
Poland's zloty led central European currency gains on Friday
as euro zone leaders' decision to help ease Italian and Spanish
borrowing costs prompted investors to buy riskier assets.
REHOUSING ROMANIA'S ROMA SIGNALS SWING TO EXTREMES
Building a wall that closes in a Roma neighbourhood and
rehousing families in a dilapidated communist-era office block
have earned Catalin Chereches accusations of racism.
But the actions have also helped the mayor of the northern
Romanian town of Baia Mare to become the country's most popular
local politician and shown how central Europe's lacklustre
economies and widespread poverty can trigger radical solutions.
MOODY'S DROPS HIDROELECTRICA'S CAA1 RATINGS
POWER TARIFFS HIKE
Power tariffs were hiked by 5 percent from July 1 for both
households and industrial consumers, Romania's energy price
regulator said, seeking to liberalise the market according to
the terms of an IMF deal. Agerpres
GAS TARIFFS
Romania's energy price regulator ANRE released a calendar to
free up gas prices in stages by 2014 for industrial consumers
and 2017 for households, as agreed with the IMF and the European
Commission. The calendar is subject to gevernment approval.
EMPORIKI BANK
French bank Credit Agricole got approval from
Romania's central bank to take direct control over the local
branch of Greek lender Emporiki, in which it has a majority
stake. By the end of August the local bank will be renamed
Credit Agricole. Ziarul Financiar, Page 6
NEW OPPOSITION PARTY HEAD
Opposition Democrat Liberal Party (PDL) elected senior
member Vasile Blaga as new party head in a Saturday convention
after former prime minister Emil Boc and other party leaders
stepped down last month. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 7
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------