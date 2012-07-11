By Kate Holton

LONDON, July 11 British telecoms group BT (BT.L) said its pay-TV offering had become a credible player with consumers and rivals following its surprise acquisition of English soccer rights, five years after launch and following years of groupwide cost cuts.

While few groups have succeeded in taking on BSkyB BSY.L, Britain's dominant pay-TV provider, the head of BT's TV service said winning 38 live matches per season would bring more customers to its fledgling TV base and, crucially, also to its new faster BT Infinity broadband offering.

"It takes a while when you are a telecoms company like BT, where customers have a very fine idea of what you offer, to persuade them to look at you for other services like entertainment," BT Vision chief executive Marc Watson told Reuters in an interview.

"That does not happen overnight."

"What we are seeing are the first signs that we are getting traction and that we are making real progress. After the last 12 months, in a challenging market, we have been the fastest growing TV service in terms of net adds, because we offer something a bit different and our credibility is growing."

Britain's biggest fixed-line telecoms company launched Vision to great fanfare in 2007, promising to attract up to 3 million users and make a profit by 2010 tapping into the market for triple-play - TV bundled with broadband and telephony.

But the first few years were slow going and it is only in the past 12 months that the former state-owned group has started to make real progress.

BT Vision has more than 700,000 customers, lured by free-to-air broadcast channels, paid-for channels such as Sky Sports 1, on-demand movies, and the ability to pause and rewind television, all at different price points.

While the TV base has grown 23 percent on last year, the 700,000 figure is dwarfed by the more than 10 million customers who pay for television channels from BSkyB, drawn to their mix of live sport, drama and Hollywood blockbusters.

BSkyB will pay 760 million pounds ($1.2 billion) per year for rights to 116 games. BT agreed to invest 246 million pounds per year for its 38 games, having ousted U.S.-owned ESPN (DIS.N) as the second broadcaster of live Premier League action.

The announcement in June hit shares in both companies as investors feared that BT and BSkyB had overpaid for the rights, but BSkyB fell the furthest as analysts also questioned whether it had a new challenger in the market who would compete for sports content.

Watson said the offer of more exclusive sports content would help BT compete with BSkyB and cable operator Virgin Media VMED.O in the sale of triple play, which can help increase customer loyalty and cash generation.

He also said it could help promote BT Infinity being rolled out across the country, a key drive by BT to grow the business.

"BT is already investing 2.5 billion pounds in fibre broadband," chief executive Ian Livingston said at the time, adding: "Securing Premier League rights fits naturally with this."

Watson said customers could expect a better service if they combined BT Infinity with its TV offering.

Watson said the group was open to offering its new sports channel on a wholesale basis to other pay-TV groups and it would also consider small deals to buy more content.

"We have not gone out and bought everything that is on those Sky Sports channels and we do not intend to do that. We do not intend to become Sky Sports. (But) having these matches gives us a lot of options. A lot of people have been on the phone that we were not hearing from before."

($1 = 0.6454 pound)

(Editing by Dan Lalor)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BT VISION/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.