RATE DECISION
Poland's central bank will announce its monthly interest
rate decision on Wendesday. All 24 analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates flat,
with the key rate at 4.75 percent.
The time of the announcement is not fixed and the decision
may come any time from 0900 GMT to 1400 GMT. Usually the
decision is published at 10.00-12.00 GMT.
EURO ZONE
Poland should make a decision on euro zone entry only after
the bloc, seen today as "completely inattractive", solves its
own problems, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told weekly Polityka in
an interview.
SHALE GAS
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG, copper miner KGHM
and utilities PGE, Tauron and Enea
will spend up to 1.5 billion zlotys ($450.44 million)
on shale gas development by 2015, the Treasury Minister said on
Wednesday. The five firms are to sign an agreement on the issue
later on Wednesday.
GAZPROM
Russia's Gazprom has given in to customer pressure
and offered German utility E.ON a price cut on its
long-term gas supplies, boding well for other firms from
Germany, Italy and Poland seeking to renegotiate.
