GENEVA, July 4 Swiss authorities are
investigating the activities of a former employee of
Geneva-based oil trader Gunvor in the Congo Republic, the group
said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The group, co-owned by Russian billionaire Gennady
Timchenko, said the unnamed former employee was working in
business development in the oil sector in Central Africa.
"Gunvor is fully cooperating with Swiss authorities on the
investigation, and Gunvor is also conducting a thorough internal
investigation into these allegations," the company said.
A spokesman for the group declined to comment on the
specifics of the allegations.
The Congo Republic produces around 300,000 barrels per day
of oil and around a dozen international oil companies are
present in the country, with France's Total responsible for
about two-thirds of production.
Gunvor was allocated one cargo of the country's Djeno grade
crude oil in June, a loading programme showed.
The group was formerly the top exporter of Russian oil but
industry sources say it has ceded the top spot and has since
looked to expand in other areas.
Gunvor has bought two European oil plants in Germany and
Belgium from insolvent refiner Petroplus.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)