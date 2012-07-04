* Qatari banks too reliant on deposits for funding - S&P
* High loan growth vs slower deposit growth could lead to
future problems
* Gulf banking sector healthy, avoided euro zone problems
By David French
DUBAI, July 4 Qatari banks need to depend less
on deposits and issue more debt and Islamic bonds to raise
capital if they are to continue fuelling the country's breakneck
expansion without encountering future problems, an executive at
Standard & Poor's said.
Loan growth in the Gulf Arab state, which posted a 14.1
percent increase in GDP last year, stood at 28 percent in 2011,
according to a new report from the ratings agency on the state
of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banking sector.
Slower deposit growth however meant that Qatari banks would
need other sources, such as bonds and sukuk, to maintain credit
growth and avoid funding problems in future, said Timucin Engin,
associate director, financial institutions, at S&P.
"This is going to become an issue as the market grows
because lending growth is very fast and deposit growth is coming
below the lending growth," Engin told reporters on Wednesday at
the launch of the report.
S&P said that GCC banks had avoided the problems of the
euro zone crisis and would, for the most part, see increasing
profits as recent provisioning subsided.
Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) (QNB), the state's largest
lender by market value, reported loan growth of 55.9 percent in
the first half of the year, while deposits in the same period
grew 25.3 percent. [ID:nL6E8I41LC]
QNB, as well as Commercial Bank of Qatar COMB.QA and Doha
Bank DOBK.QA, have all tapped debt capital markets so far this
year. [ID:nL5E8DF0AM] [ID:nL6E8F36CK] [ID:nL5E8E80GZ]
Although banks are among the most active issuers of bonds
and sukuk from the Gulf Arab region, their frequency of issuance
pales compared to lenders elsewhere in the world.
But demand for bonds from Gulf financial institutions is
high, in part due to a regional premium on offer for political
risk versus similarly-rated banks in the West, and to the strong
appetite among Gulf banks to invest in fixed income instruments.
"There's quite an interesting circular dynamic here in terms
of banks having the balance sheet capacity against capital to
issue sukuk and also appetite among regional banks to hold that
paper," Stuart Anderson, S&P's Middle East head said.
Investing in fixed income paper from other GCC countries
also helped diversify a bank's asset base, Anderson added, which
has traditionally been focussed in a narrow range of sectors in
their home countries.
