DUBLIN, July 4 Customers could win compensation from Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit due to chaos caused by a computer systems failure described as "appalling" by the country's central bank and likely to rumble on for a further two weeks.

The turmoil from the glitches - which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and customers' household bills go unpaid - has been a public relations disaster for the bank, Ireland's third-largest lender.

Unlike its parent group and UK sister bank NatWest, Ulster Bank is still battling to get on top of a huge backlog of failed payments.

RBS operated extended hours at its NatWest branches and doubled its usual call centre staff numbers to get to grips with the debacle, and is expected to face a bill of 100 million pounds ($156.8 million).

Ulster Bank said on Wednesday that most customers will see a return to normal service by the week beginning July 16, almost a month after the IT problems began.

"It's not acceptable, we have inconvenienced our customers," Jim Brown, who took over as chief executive of the bank last year, told national broadcaster RTE.

"We are looking at compensation and are still working through that, but the key message is customers will not be out of pocket as a result of this."

Because salaries went uncredited and bills unpaid, customers were liable to a range of penalty fees.

Brown said the bank, which has stayed open seven days a week throughout the disruption, initially said more than 100,000 customers would be affected, but now believes the number will be "significantly higher than that".

Rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent tsb said they had received a significant number of enquiries from Ulster Bank customers looking to move accounts.

Allied Irish Bank would not comment, but a source close to the bank said it had also seen greater interest in its accounts.

RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester, who has said he will waive his bonus this year over the debacle, met with Ireland's deputy central bank governor Mathew Elderfield both this week and last to discuss the problems.

After the central bank said in a statement last week that the delays were "unacceptable", its director of consumer protection was more stinging in his criticism on Wednesday.

"While everyone can understand IT failures can occur from time to time, the contingency planning of RBS and Ulster Bank has self-evidently been appalling, and the approach to customer communication has, at times, been exasperating," Bernard Sheridan told a parliamentary committee.

"The failure of RBS contingency plans to restore normal service to customers of Ulster Bank in a reasonable timeframe is clearly inexcusable."