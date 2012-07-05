Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT CALCULATION METHODOLOGIES

The European Commission would like Poland to discontinue using its domestic method of calculating public debt and replace it with the ESA'95 method, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a anonymous representative of the Commission as saying.

Polish Finance Ministry said it was not obliged under EU law to make such changes, which would be technically difficult to implement, the daily quoted the ministry as saying.

PULAWY

Polish Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said the ministry is analysing Synthos' bid for chemical producer Pulawy and will take the decision regarding the bid in the last possible moment, that is on July 20, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

PGE COO

Poland's top utility will begin the recruitment process for its new chief operating officer in the coming days, Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources. Media have speculated that former treasury minister Aleksander Grad could get the position.

PKO BP

Poland's top lender is open to the prospects of taking over other financial institutions, not only banks, but does not have to do this thanks to its robust organic growth, PKO'S chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Gazeta Bankowa.

PRIVATISATION

Privatisation revenues reached 3.76 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion) in the first half of 2012, compared to the 10 billion zloty full-year target, the Parkiet daily quoted the treasury ministry as saying.

ZE PAK

The floatation of ZE PAK utility is scheduled for autumn this year, the spokeswoman of the Treasury Ministry told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. The debut of the real estate holding PHN is scheduled for the second half of 2012, she added.

RATES

Poland's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and bank Governor Marek Belka said he was more concerned about the looming economic slowdown than stubbornly high inflation.

