DEBT CALCULATION METHODOLOGIES
The European Commission would like Poland to discontinue
using its domestic method of calculating public debt and replace
it with the ESA'95 method, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a anonymous
representative of the Commission as saying.
Polish Finance Ministry said it was not obliged under EU law
to make such changes, which would be technically difficult to
implement, the daily quoted the ministry as saying.
PULAWY
Polish Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said the
ministry is analysing Synthos' bid for chemical
producer Pulawy and will take the decision regarding the bid in
the last possible moment, that is on July 20, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
PGE COO
Poland's top utility will begin the recruitment process for
its new chief operating officer in the coming days, Parkiet
daily reported citing unnamed sources. Media have speculated
that former treasury minister Aleksander Grad could get the
position.
PKO BP
Poland's top lender is open to the prospects of taking over
other financial institutions, not only banks, but does not have
to do this thanks to its robust organic growth, PKO'S chief
executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Gazeta Bankowa.
PRIVATISATION
Privatisation revenues reached 3.76 billion zlotys ($1.12
billion) in the first half of 2012, compared to the 10 billion
zloty full-year target, the Parkiet daily quoted the treasury
ministry as saying.
ZE PAK
The floatation of ZE PAK utility is scheduled for autumn
this year, the spokeswoman of the Treasury Ministry told the
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. The debut of the real estate
holding PHN is scheduled for the second half of 2012, she added.
RATES
Poland's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and bank Governor Marek Belka said he was more
concerned about the looming economic slowdown than stubbornly
high inflation.
