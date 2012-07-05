LONDON, July 5 Brent crude futures rose $2 a
barrel at 0933 GMT to $101.77 on Thursday after the Norwegian
oil industry association decided to call a lockout of all
workers on the Norwegian continental shelf to end an ongoing
strike as discussions reached a deadlock.
U.S. WTI crude futures also jumped $1 a barrel to $88.66 a
barrel.
Norwegian Statoil now plans to halt production following the
notice, creating a shortfall in production of around 1.2 million
barrels or oil equivalent per day. Norway is the world's eighth
biggest oil exporter.
The lock out will take effect on Monday 9 July.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)