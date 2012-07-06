Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for June at
1200 GMT.
PULAWY
Management at the chemical group negatively assessed the
takeover bid from local rival Synthos, saying the
price offered was significantly lower than the fair value.
TARNOW
Russia's Acron extended its bid for a majority
stake in Poland's top chemical group for the fourth time, this
time by three days, to July 16, Acron said in a press statement
on Thursday.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly is in talks with foreign players over
partnership in shale gas exploration, chief executive Grazyna
Piotrowska-Oliwa told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
Daily Puls Biznesu reported that PGNiG's key gas storage
facility unit in Wierzchowice may launch as late as next year
due to financial problems at Polish builder PBG, which
is part of the construction consortium.
BUDGET
The Polsh government may have trouble with bringing general
government deficit below 3 percent of GDP this year, as it faces
lower than expected income from VAT, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported.
PCC
Waldemar Preussner, shareholder and supervisor board chief
at the German chamical maker PCC, says he would be interested in
Polish rival Azoty Tarnow if he could look into its
books.
