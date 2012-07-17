By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, July 17 With data traffic from video
downloads and on-the-go web surfers clogging up telecoms
networks, mobile equipment makers such as Alcatel-Lucent
ALUA.PA and Nokia Siemens Networks [NOKI.UL] should be
booming.
But while iPhone-maker Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) shareholders are
waxing rich on a communications revolution driven by smartphones
and tablet computers, those who make the infrastructure for the
information superhighway are being squeezed.
Telecoms operators have to spend billions to upgrade to
super-fast, high-capacity, fourth-generation (4G) networks
designed for video and data traffic, but the overall equipment
market could actually shrink as they trim budgets for the slower
2G and 3G networks designed mainly for voice traffic.
This unhappy paradox of the telecom equipment sector has
chased away shareholders and could force further consolidation
to eliminate some of the current five global players.
The impact of low-cost Chinese competitors Huawei [HWT.UL]
and ZTE (000063.SZ) (0763.HK) is partly to blame, such that 4G
technology commands little price premium, and struggling
telecoms operators are wringing harder bargains from suppliers
such as market leader Ericsson (ERICb.ST).
"Ericsson's 4G sales are going to expand very strongly in
the coming years, but the drop in sales in GSM and 3G will be
bigger than the growth in 4G," said Martin Nilsson, analyst at
Handelsbanken.
Handelsbanken reckons spending on 2G, 3G and 4G network
equipment combined will shrink to $45 billion a year by 2020,
down from around $59 billion in 2011, even as 4G spending grows
to more than half the total.
DATA SURGE
Data traffic overtook voice in early 2009 and is expected to
be 15 times today's level by 2017, according to Ericsson, when
there will be 3 billion smartphones in use, up from 700 million.
To cope, operators are expected to spend $15 billion this
year on upgrading networks to make them 4G ready, a ccording to
Exane BNP Paribas. Next year, spending will reach $26 billion.
But as with the evolution of personal computers, each new
generation of network does more for less.
Cut-price Chinese competition and technological advances
have pushed prices down 10-15 percent a year in recent times,
cancelling vendors' volume growth and efficiency gains.
As a result, the mobile network infrastructure market is
hardly any bigger than the roughly $55 billion it was in 2000,
despite huge increase in mobile phone subscriptions, mobile
broadband use and smartphone sales.
"It hasn't grown in 12 years, despite the explosion of
traffic we have seen over that period," Handelsbanken's Nilsson
said. "3G has come in, and 2G has dropped out. It is the same
thing that is going to happen now."
STATIC BUDGET
In 2009 Nordic operator TeliaSonera TLSN.ST led the world
to roll out commercial 4G services. Now two in three Swedes has
access to 4G at home. In Denmark it's three in four.
"It has happened within the existing capex budget," said
Hakan Dahlstrom, president of TeliaSonera's Mobility Services
unit.
While Telia expects a huge surge in data traffic, Dahlstrom
doesn't see the company's investment budget increasing.
"As it is today, there is spare capacity in the 4G network,"
he said.
Outside the Nordic region, operators in North America, Japan
and Korea have also been early adopters, but Ericsson reckons
that only 5 percent of the world's population had access to a 4G
network in 2011.
But many operators are likely to implement 4G gradually,
upgrading 3G networks with 4G-ready technology, or rolling it
out only in urban areas, and spending plans could slow if
economic conditions don't improve.
INDUSTRY SLUMP
Regulatory pressure, competition and economic uncertainty
have taken their toll on the industry for years.
Nortel Networks collapsed in 2009, and Motorola left the
sector. Nokia NOK1V.HE and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) merged their
equipment units in 2007, in search of critical mass, as did
Alcatel and Lucent in 2006.
Over the last decade, Ericsson's shares have flatlined,
while Apple stock is up 6,600 percent. Alcatel-Lucent's
ALUA.PA have dropped 90 percent since the merger.
Even China's upstarts are feeling the pinch.
Last week, ZTE, the world's fifth biggest telecoms equipment
maker, said first-half profit could fall as much as 80 percent
due to price pressure and slower spending by domestic operators.
[ID:nL3E8ID2LW]
ZTE shares are down 60 percent since the start of 2011.
"It is a simple case of too much capacity chasing too little
capex," said Lars Soderfjell, analyst at Alandsbanken.
Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel-Lucent have been burning
through cash and losing market share. NSN is already cutting a
quarter of its staff, and its owners want to sell
up.[ID:nL5E7MN2DO] [ID:nL4E8IG04J]
Alcatel-Lucent's presence in the United States, where
spending on 4G has been heaviest, did not stop its revenues
falling 2 percent between 2010 and 2011. They have dropped 12
percent since the company was formed. It said on Tuesday it
would miss its 2012 profit forecast and post a loss in the
second quarter as operators reined in spending.[ID:nL6E8IH10L]
"It is not the transition to LTE, but rather the attritious
Chinese price pressure combined with the European Union's macro
situation that are killing NSN and Alcatel Lucent," said
Alexander Peterc, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.
"Whether they will both fold, merge, or are acquired ... is
anybody's guess, but my money is on something along those lines
happening before end-15."
Huawei and Ericsson, the top two players in telecoms
equipment, are seen extending their lead into the 4G world.
Ericsson has deep pockets - 37.1 billion Swedish crowns
($5.24 billion) in cash at the end of the first quarter - and a
market share of 38 percent in mobile infrastructure.
Huawei has grown its market share to nearly 20 percent in
just a few years, backed, critics say, by cheap money from the
Chinese state that has allowed it to undercut rivals.
"4G will be an evolution around the 3G footprint," said
Pierre Ferragu, analyst at Sandford Bernstein.
REASONS TO BE CAUTIOUS
Even for the eventual winners in the sector, there are
reasons to be cautious.
The European Union is at loggerheads with the Chinese over
telecom subsidies, though the Chinese deny getting any unfair
advantage. [ID:nL4E8GT3O3]
The Chinese are already locked out of the U.S. market over
security concerns, and vendors like Ericsson and Nokia Siemens
fear a trade war.
"There is at least as much to lose in China as there is to
gain in Europe," said Bernstein's Ferragu.
Though data traffic is growing, operators have not found a
way to get users to pay for higher usage, and voice traffic,
which accounts for about 70 percent of revenues, is increasingly
being undermined by free services like Skype. [ID:nL5E8HF4Y8]
With revenues under pressure, they are increasingly sharing
the costs of new investment.
Vodafone (VOD.L) and O2 (TEF.MC) said last month they would
pool their 4G network spend, and some are also merging 2G and 3G
networks to make savings. [ID:nL5E8H717Y] [ID:nL6E8I41YE]
Add to that the threat of a global downturn, sparked by the
euro zone's debt problems, and the outlook appears bleak.
"Revenue growth for wireless operators around the world
seems fairly slow," said Alandsbanken's Soderfjell.
"Against that backdrop, believing that operators will
radically increase their capex, I don't think is realistic."
($1 = 7.0867 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Will
Waterman)
((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters
Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))
