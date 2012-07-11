* Company has tens of million of dollars in revenue
* Revenue expected to double annually in coming years
* Two original games already launched, six in pipeline
By Tova Cohen
HERZLIYA, Israel, July 11 Israel-based online
games developer Plarium, whose multi-player game Total
Domination has attracted 20 million users in just a year,
expects revenue to double annually in coming years as it
launches new games and enters new markets such as the United
States.
"We are growing very fast," Plarium CEO Avi Shalel told
Reuters. "Since the beginning we have doubled revenue every year
and we expect this pace to continue."
The private company, which has so far focused largely on
Russia and eastern Europe, does not disclose financial data but
Shalel said revenue had reached tens of millions of dollars a
year and the company is profitable.
Plarium has six new games in the pipeline, including two
that will be launched in coming weeks, and is entering new
platforms such as Facebook (FB.O) and mobile devices, as well as
starting its own standalone website.
Plarium, which was founded three years ago and employs 250
staff, has over 70 million users, mostly in Russia and eastern
Europe, including 3 million active daily users.
It started out by developing applications such as a social
poker platform for Russia and eastern Europe, initially focusing
on the social network VKontakte and then expanding to other
sites such as Mail.Ru (MAILRq.L).
"There was no Farmville, no poker, there was a tremendous
need for it but no one was developing it," Shalel said.
Plarium has become the leading developer of online games in
Russia and eastern Europe in terms of revenue, though Social
Quantum, which focuses on casual games, o r non-hardcore games
played once in a while, has more users.
GOING GLOBAL
"We realised that if we want to go global we must be able to
develop original content. We decided to start developing for the
hardcore and midcore game audiences with the aim of going
international," the 26-year-old CEO said.
Plarium's first original online game Total Domination was
launched a year ago and has 20 million users, while its second,
Pirates, is approaching 10 million after six months. They are
known as "massively multiplayer online" (MMO) games, capable of
supporting thousands of players simultaneously.
Plarium has five animation studios - one in Israel, one in
Russia and three in Ukraine - and is seeking to open one in the
United States.
While users can play the games for free, they must pay for
special content and benefits. Plarium is also experimenting with
carrying advertising in eastern Europe.
"We don't see it being a main business model in the near
future. We want to make sure we don’t spoil the user experience
with advertisements," Shalel said.
Plarium has two main competitors, Kixeye and Kabam, in the
hardcore gaming market. Shalel believes Zynga (ZNGA.O), the
world's largest social game publisher whose games include
Farmville, will eventually enter the hardcore market.
"They will need ... to enter new genres and hardcore games
will be on their radar. By that time we hope to establish
ourselves as the dominant player," he said
Born in Georgia, then part of the Soviet Union, Shalel is a
native Russian speaker who moved to Israel as a teenager. After
attending university in the United States he founded Plarium
with six partners, who used their own money to start the company
and did not have to seek out venture capital.
"We are building the company to go public," Shalel said. "We
are not looking for an early exit or to sell the company."
(Editing by David Holmes)
