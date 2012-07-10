* Quadrangle, GS Capital Partners prepare Get sale-sources
* Norway's Get could fetch more than 1 bln euros-sources
* Sale seen end 2012 or early 2013-sources
* Could interest Liberty Global, private equity-sources
By Simon Meads and Victoria Howley
LONDON, July 10 The private equity owners of
Norwegian cable group Get are preparing for a 1 billion
euro-plus ($1.2 billion) sale of the company, people familiar
with the situation said, aiming to tap one of the most active
sectors for buyout groups since the credit crisis.
Telecoms- and technology-focused buyouts group Quadrangle
and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners are considering putting the
country's second largest cable company up for sale later this
year, or early next year, three people said.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is expected to handle the sale of Get,
the people said.
When it launches, the process will join a series of company
sales in the Nordic region worth billions of dollars, including
Danish retailer Matas. [ID:nL6E816246]
The cable sector has been one of the hottest for private
equity exits since the credit crisis, illustrated by the sales
of Germany's Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg and Sweden's Com Hem, both
of which attracted fierce competition from rival groups and
other private equity houses.
A sale of Get could fetch 1 billion euros or more, the
people said, and attract major buyout groups that have long been
active in the sector because of its steady growth and cash
flows.
UPC, the European division of John Malone's cable group
Liberty Global (LBTYA.O), could also take an interest in the
company, even though it sold the business in 2005 to private
equity, one of the people said.
Since then, Get has completed the upgrade of its network
infrastructure, switched to digital broadcasting and now reaches
about 1 million customers in Norway.
Quadrangle and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners bought Get in
2007 for 724 million euros, from now defunct private equity
group Candover.
Quadrangle, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Get were not
immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Sophie Sassard and David Cowell)
