By Simon Meads and Victoria Howley
LONDON, July 10 Cable groups Get and Multimedia
Polska are going on the block with a combined pricetag of more
than 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion), people familiar with the
situation said, tapping a sector that has been a rare safe
harbour for dealmakers during the financial crisis.
The cable sector has seen some of the largest buyout deals
of the last two years, as firms homed in on companies with
steady growth and strong cash flows, and cable giant Liberty
Global (LBTYA.O) consolidated its position by picking off
companies already in private equity hands.
Telecoms- and technology-focused buyouts group Quadrangle
and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners are preparing Norway's second
largest company Get for sale later this year, or early next
year, three people familiar with the situation said.
The planned sale comes as private equity firms and rival
cable groups circle Multimedia Polska [MULPO.UL], Poland's third
largest cable group, being sold with a pricetag of about 700
million euros, sources close to the deal said.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is expected to handle the sale of Get,
which could fetch 1 billion euros or more for its owners, the
people said.
When it launches, the process will join a series of company
sales in the Nordic region worth billions of dollars, including
Danish retailer Matas.
The cable sector has been one of the hottest for private
equity exits since the credit crisis, illustrated by the sales
of Germany's Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg to Liberty Global and
Sweden's Com Hem to BC Partners, both of which attracted fierce
competition from rival groups and other private equity houses.
It also saw a rare European initial public offering when
Cinven [CINV.UL] and Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] listed Dutch cable
firm Ziggo ZIGGO.AS earlier this year. [ID:nL6E8EL12T]
UPC, the European division of John Malone's cable group
Liberty Global, could also take an interest in Get, even though
it sold the business in 2005 to private equity, one of the
people said.
Since then, Get has completed the upgrade of its network
infrastructure, switched to digital broadcasting and now reaches
about 1 million customers in Norway.
UPC is also circling Multimedia Polska, four people familiar
with that situation said, bringing the cable group into
competition with private equity houses Permira [PERM.UL], EQT
and Mid Europa Partners who are also considering placing bids
for the company.
The sale presents another opportunity for UPC to build on
its 30 percent market share after it bought Poland's No.4 cable
player Aster from Mid Europa last year for 870 million Polish
zlotys ($255 million), having agreed to sell off part of its
network. [ID:nL5E7K51OG]
First round bids for Poland's No.3 cable group, controlled
by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechovare, due next
week, the people added.
Quadrangle and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners bought Get in
2007 for 724 million euros, from now defunct private equity
group Candover.
U.S. group Quadrangle itself is seeking reinvent itself
after the departure of its co-founder Steve Rattner three years
ago and an investigation into his financial dealings threw the
firm into turmoil.
Quadrangle, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, Get and
Multimedia Polska were not immediately available for comment.
