By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham

LONDON, July 11 The European Union's banking watchdog said lenders still faced significant challenges after meeting new requirements to bolster their capital.

The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday EU banks had raised their capital by 94.4 billion euros ($116 billion). [ID:nL6E8IA3AO]

EBA chairman Andrea Enria made the following comments to Reuters in an interview:

NO SILVER BULLET

"A lot still needs to be done. I am very much aware this

(capital raising) is not a silver bullet to resolve the difficult situation of the European banks.

"We have seen that banks have managed to issue new capital, to have scrip dividends, to convert hybrids into equity, they have managed to significantly increase their common equity position."

WILL IT RESTORE CONFIDENCE IN EU BANKS?

"Restoring confidence in the EU banking sector is a difficult endeavour. It is a very complex crisis we are in and we do not want to sound too upbeat on this.

"We think improving the capital position of the European banks is an important and essential ingredient of any exit strategy from this crisis. It had to happen, it has happened in a good way.

"But is it the end of the story? Of course not. We know very well that having strengthened the capital position of the banks, that does not solve the problem of the interconnection of the banks and the sovereigns and does not reopen access to funding markets. So there are additional steps that need to be taken to lead the banking sector out of the crisis.

"Some of these steps are not in our hands and have to do with the strategies put in place by the euro group at the end of June."

ON WHAT MORE IS NEEDED

"We have always said this (capital raising) is one component of a more comprehensive package of measures that needs to be put in place to bring stability to the European banking sector.

"If you consider the capital that was raised at the beginning of 2011 to cope with the stress tests, the capital in the stress test, the 94 billion that was put up between December and June, and the additional packages that are being deployed in Greece and Spain, you come up with a figure of around 230 billion euros of capital strengthening in 18 months.

"It would have been better to have had something like in the U.S. and a big pot of TARP money, and the whole process done in a single shot.

"We have done it in bits and pieces, which did not help the impact on the market ... the European process is not so easy. But we got there and the capital part looks much better than it was before the EBA was established.

"We need to dispel remaining uncertainties on asset valuations, we need to work on the funding side to restore more stable and sustainable funding models, and banks need to change business models to work towards the full implementation of Basel III. So, there are a lot of steps that need to be taken in the coming months and years.

"The banking union in the euro area is an important component of the overall strategy to restore confidence in the European financial sector."

"We are starting the preparation for the stress tests for next year. I want to have a proper discussion with all the stakeholders - banks, market analysts, investors, supervisors, central bankers - and understand how to improve on the methodologies and approaches for next year's stress test."

WILL SPAIN'S BANKS NEED MORE CAPITAL?

"We focused the figures on the banks that are not under restructuring. So, Bankia has been taken out as it is under deep restructuring.

"If there are reviews of the asset values, such as the review under way in Spain right now, there might be additional capital needs that are revealed."

ON LIMITED DELEVERAGING SEEN

"There was a strong concern on the political side that this process would lead to a credit crunch and lead to significant deleveraging and restriction of lending to households and smaller enterprises. We have shown that those concerns have been misplaced. These outcomes have not been realised.

"A reduction in lending is occurring, but it is occurring for other reasons, such as a pressure on funding, a deterioration in asset qualities. There are a number of reasons for deleveraging."

($1 = 0.8160 euro)

(Editing by Dan Lalor)

