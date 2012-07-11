* Company spent about $12.6 billion on acquisitions
* Built big footprint across 17 countries
* But profits have dropped back to 2006 levels
* Etisalat now facing tough competition at home
* Shedding range of foreign assets may be only solution
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 11 When Gulf telecommunications
giant Etisalat replaced its veteran chairman last week, he
became the latest casualty of a multi-billion dollar foreign
expansion which has failed to translate into profits and may
prompt the firm to sell overseas assets to offset a decline in
income.
Such a retreat would have been unthinkable just a few years
ago when Etisalat (ETEL.AD), the United Arab Emirates' largest
listed company, conceived its publicly stated ambition to become
one of the world's top 10 telecommunications firms.
But Mohammad Omran's exit suggests strategy changes may be
on the cards. It also serves as a warning to cash-rich Gulf
companies which could be tempted to snap up overseas assets as
the global financial crisis makes them cheaper: Etisalat found
buying assets easier than making them profitable.
Omran, a chief architect of state-controlled Etisalat's
foreign splurge, was removed through a decree by UAE President
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan. His replacement is another
local citizen, Eissa al-Suwaidi, who is also chairman of Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD) and a director at other
government-controlled institutions. [ID:nL6E8I31ID]
Suwaidi will have some stark statistics to consider. The
Gulf's second biggest telecommunications firm, behind Saudi
Telecom (7010.SE), spent about $12.6 billion between 2004 and
2009 buying companies, licences and other investments, according
to a Reuters analysis of Etisalat's public statements.
Analysts say it overpaid in several instances. In Pakistan,
it stumped up nearly double the nearest bid to buy into Pakistan
Telecommunication Co (PTCA.KA), but its stake is now worth less
than 10 percent what it paid, according to stock market prices.
The spending spree expanded its customer base to 167 million
across 17 countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. But
Etisalat's profits have fallen 34 percent since their peak in
2009 and are now at roughly the same level as in 2006, when its
foreign plans were in their infancy.
The slump has reduced the royalty or tax which Etisalat,
60-percent owned by the government, pays to state coffers. Its
shares have dropped 45 percent from a 2008 high, making it worth
about $19.8 billion, according to Reuters data.
LESS IS MORE
"It's very difficult to be successful across all 17 markets
and the costs are punitive," said a regional telecommunications
analyst who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak publicly on the issue.
"Etisalat should focus on and consolidate its operations in
five to six key markets, and cut any possible losses in the
other 10 to 12 countries."
There are signs that the consolidation may have begun.
Etisalat has put its stake in Indonesia's third biggest phone
company PT XL Axiata (EXCL.JK) on the auction block in a sale
that could raise up to $700 million - though its decision
appears mainly due to differences of opinion with its Asian
partner. [ID:nL4E8ED5JV]
A sale would mark Etisalat's second exit from Asia after it
shut down its Indian joint venture earlier this year. Etisalat
took an $827 million writedown and sued its partners for alleged
fraud after the affiliate became one of several operators to
lose its licence because of a corruption probe.[ID:nL5E8DO00K]
In a rare public statement in May, group chief executive
Ahmad Julfar said the firm could sell assets.
"Our strategy is to focus on the portfolio we have," Julfar
told a Dubai conference. "Within this portfolio we have a few
markets which we are revisiting - should we stay in this market?
Should we consolidate? Or should we divest?"
He declined to say which units might be targeted.
A less-is-more philosophy would free up management time for
Etisalat to refocus on its home market, where the loss of its
monopoly in 2007 was one impetus for its overseas ambitions.
The UAE still provides the lion's share of income,
accounting for 74 percent of revenue in 2011 and more than 90
percent of net profits, despite being home to just 6 percent of
the company's subscribers.
Etisalat's domestic revenue is in decline, largely due to
increased use of cheap or free Internet-based phone services
among the UAE's mainly expatriate population, which has hurt the
company's high-margin international calls business.
More attention to this market might help Etisalat fight back
against smaller domestic rival du (DU.DU), which has built up a
47-percent share of mobile subscribers in five years.
BALANCE
Analysts say one problem for Etisalat's foreign investment
programme is that its assets only have affiliate status in the
most attractive markets such as Saudi Arabia, while its full
subsidiaries are mainly in low-population, low-income markets in
Asia and Africa.
"In the long term, it’s difficult for four to five mobile
operators to all be successful in the same market," said Matthew
Reed, a senior analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media. "You don’t
end up with five players with roughly equal market shares, and
so the smaller players either consolidate or become also-rans."
Selling out of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sudan - all mired
in political strife and difficult, high-cost environments - as
well as Tanzania, Sri Lanka and West African unit Atlantique
Telecom, could allow Etisalat to reinvest any sale gains in its
more promising operations.
Such a move would leave Etisalat with the UAE, Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and Nigeria, all wealthy or high-growth, populous markets.
Meanwhile, reducing the company's footprint would have little
impact on operating revenue.
"Last year, Deutsche Bank had a mandate from Etisalat to
help them review alternatives for the African business and
potentially help a full sale," said a banking source, adding
that talks with at least one potential buyer had apparently
foundered. The banker declined to be identified since the talks
were not made public; comment was not available from Etisalat,
while a spokesman for Deutsche in Dubai declined to comment.
Ironically, some potential buyers for Etisalat's assets may
be European companies which until recently looked to have weaker
growth prospects than the UAE firm. France's Vivendi (VIV.PA)
has previously shown interest in buying into Africa; it was in
talks with Kuwait's Zain (ZAIN.KW) in 2009 for its African
business, before Zain sold the assets to Bharti Airtel (BRTI.BO)
for $9 billion in 2010.
Other potential suitors for some of Etisalat's assets
include France Telecom FTE.PA, which has been seeking to grow
in Africa and also owns stakes in operators in Jordan and Iraq.
With a reshuffled management - it has named a new chief
executive as well as heads of finance, marketing and strategy
within the last 16 months - and a newly appointed board,
Etisalat may not undertake a major sale process for a few months
yet.
But tackling problems at its international business may
become urgent.
"With increasing competition in the local market, they
cannot afford to sit back on their international operations and
see them depreciate in value further," said the banking source.
(Additional reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar
and Andrew Torchia)
((matt.smith1@thomsonreuters.com)(00971506354039)(Reuters
Messaging: matt.smith1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: EMIRATES ETISALAT/INVESTMENTS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.