July 12 British online gaming company 888 Holdings Plc (888.L) said it expects full-year core profit to be materially ahead of market expectations, helped by a stronger performance at its casino and poker businesses in the first half.

Shares in the company rose nearly 14 percent in early trade.

The forecast excludes an 8.7 million euros ($10.66 million) one-off charge related to a Spanish gaming duty that 888 announced in May. [ID:nWLA8077]

"Strong trading in the second half of 2011 has continued throughout the first half of 2012, driven by the ongoing good performance of casino and poker, the latter of which has been further boosted through obtaining significant market share in Spain," the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the full year are expected to be 46 million pounds ($71.58 million), according to an analysts' forecast provided by 888.

The company, which operates casino, poker, sport and bingo brands, said it expects second-half margins to be slightly lower than in the first half, hurt by investment in marketing for its Spanish operations and in infrastructure for the deals it announced in the United States.

"We are encouraged by the group already establishing a number two market share position in Spanish poker," analyst Simon French of Panmure, Gordon & Co said. He raised his price target on the company's stock to 108 pence from 93 pence.

888 Holdings shares, which have gained 77 percent value in the last one year, were up 13 percent at 73.19 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0740 GMT on Thursday.

They touched a high of 74 pence earlier in the morning in their biggest gain in more than a year.

($1 = 0.6426 British pounds)

($1 = 0.8164 euros)

(Reporting by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

