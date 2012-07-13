Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
LOOMING RATE CUT?
Poland's central bank should help the slowing economy by
cutting interest rates as soon as in September, at the next
policy meeting of the bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC), its
member Andrzej Bratkowski said late on Thursday.
CONSTRUCTION SECTOR
Troubled builder Polimex is in talks with
creditors to extend debt deadlines and, possibly, issue bonds.
It seeks a four-month delay in repaying some liabilities and
would use the time to improve the conditions and terms of its
financing, the company said.
Its peer PBG says it does not intend to sell its
boiler maker Rafako and would rather go for additional
funds from the state's restructuring agency ARP, daily Parkiet
quoted PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak-Filipiak as saying.
DATA
Poland releases inflation and M3 money supply data for June,
as well as currency account figures for May - all at 1200 GMT.
For forecasts, see
LNG
The construction of Poland's first liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal is late by four months due to financial problems
at Italy's Saipem and Poland's PBG, which
are carrying out the contract, Rzeczpospolita reported.
TELECOMS
Polish telecoms watchdog UKE mulls cutting mobile fees -
mobile termination rates (MTRs) - at a slower rate than planned
earlier, which could mean local telecoms could suffer a lesser
cut in revenue next year, Rzeczpospolita quoted UKE chief
Magdalena Gaj as saying.
CHEMICALS
Poland's No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow mulls forging
a joint venture in Asia with its local rival Pulawy,
Tarnow chief Jerzy Marciniak told daily Parkiet.
