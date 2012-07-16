Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
FUNDS
There may be mergers on the pension fund market in Poland
ahead, deputy head of pension fund PKO BP Bankowy was quoted as
saying by daily Rzeczpospolita, adding smaller funds, such as
Warta and Polsat, may be possible targets for PKO.
TARNOW
Poland's state-controlled top fertiliser producer Azoty
Tarnow launched a takeover bid for its state-owned
rival Pulawy on Friday, in a move aimed at fending off
bids from private competitors and consolidating the
sector.
On Saturday, shareholders at Azoty Tarnow approved
a giant share issue to merge with state-owned rival Pulawy
, setting up defences against takeover bids from
private competitors.
INFLATION
Polish inflation picked up more than expected
in June, lifted by a boost in consumer activity during the Euro
2012 soccer championships, data showed on Friday, boosting the
case for unchanged rates in the coming months.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX