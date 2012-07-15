(Adds more information, context, and background throughout)
ROME, July 15 Italy's government will revise
down its forecast for the economy this year to a contraction of
less than 2 percent when it updates its economic targets in
September, new economy minister Vittorio Grilli said in a
newspaper interview published on Sunday.
The government had previously forecast the economy would
shrink 1.2 percent this year. Its new forecast is close to the
Bank of Italy's estimate of a 2.0 percent contraction but more
optimistic than the employers' lobby Confindustria's prediction
of a contraction of more than 2.4 percent.
Grilli, 55, who took over the economy portfolio from Prime
Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday, served as director general of
the Treasury under former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti for
many years.
He said the Italian government was wrestling with the
question of how to reduce its debt. Italy's borrowing costs were
still too high, he said, but short-term rates had fallen from a
year ago when financial market pressure eventually led to the
toppling of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government
last autumn.
"A year ago, our short-term yields were higher than long
term, a sign that Italy was being closed out of debt markets,"
he said in an interview with the Corriere dell Sera newspaper on
Sunday.
"Now, the situation is the other way around. Short-term
rates have fallen below long-term rates. But they are still too
high."
Italy currently pays 85 billion euros per year to service
its debt at an interest rate of 5.8 percent.
Ten-year yields crept higher on Friday after Moody's
unexpectedly downgraded Italy's credit rating by two notches to
Baa2, putting further pressure on the country which has
introduced sweeping austerity measures to try and tackle its
high debt.
Grilli said markets had not yet recognized the full effect
of the government's deficit-reduction measures and structural
changes to labour and pension laws. He said that 40 percent of
Italy's debt is in foreign hands.
He was optimistic that the European Union would succeed in
agreeing on what Italians call an "anti-spread shield."
Monti said last week that Italy may want to tap euro zone aid
to ease its borrowing costs.
The closer political and fiscal union needed to make the
European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability
mechanism work smoothly will eventually receive backing by all
European partners as the benefits become clearer to all, he
said.
DEBT REDUCTION
The Italian government is wrestling with the question of how
to reduce its debt, he said.
Grilli said in the interview that "most feasible path" to
debt reduction is a multi-year plan to reduce Italy's debt pile,
which equals 123 percent of GDP, by selling state assets
gradually year by year, bringing in 15-20 billion euros a year.
He noted that the best state assets had already been sold in
a series of massive state asset sales over the past 20 years.
Grilli said however that the creation of a holding company
f or controlling state-owned real estate as well as two other
funds (one of which holds municipal utilities) was a good start.
The government wants to open up municipal utilities to
private investment, he said.
The asset sales plan "would work out to a debt reduction of
20 percent in five years," he said.
Grilli said he hoped the government could cut taxes on
labour costs with funds raised from an aggressive fight against
Italy's rampant tax evasion - one of the Monti government's most
visible policy initiatives in terms of immediate impact on
Italians' daily lives.
"We'll get more than the 10 billion euros we budgeted" this
year from the tax evasion crackdown, he said.
He said that the spending review currently under way to
ferret out waste "will result in savings far beyond the numbers
released recently."
Grilli also briefly discussed the Treasury's role as an
investor. He said the goal of the state-owned fund Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti was to "guarantee the development of
communications and infrastructure networks like Terna, Snam and
Metroweb..." as well as make strategic investments in small
companies.
He said the government was observing developments at
troubled defence company Finmeccanica closely.
"We're watching it closely, transparency is vital in this
case as well," he said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Clark and Philip Pullella; Editing by
Susan Fenton)