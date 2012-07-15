(Adds context, local banker's comment, Barclays no comment)
By Stanley Carvalho and David French
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 15 British bank Barclays
(BARC.L) plans to pull out of the rate-setting panel for
interbank lending in the United Arab Emirates because of its
involvement in the Libor scandal in Britain, industry sources
told Reuters on Sunday.
Barclays belongs to a panel of 12 banks that quote
indicative interbank lending rates in UAE dirhams. The quotes
are averaged to arrive at a daily range of Emirates Interbank
Offered Rates (Eibor), which are used to price financial
instruments in the Gulf's top financial centre.
"Barclays has indicated to the UAE central bank that it
wants to quit the panel, and the central bank has called for a
meeting on Tuesday to discuss who will replace Barclays," a
source familiar with the matter said, declining to be named
because a public announcement has not yet been made.
The British bank's departure from the panel could damage its
reputation in an important emerging market, though it may suffer
little or no direct business impact because it will remain able
to lend and borrow.
A spokesman for Barclays said the bank had no immediate
comment. UAE central bank treasury officials declined to
comment.
Late last month, Barclays agreed with U.S. and British
regulators to pay $453 million in fines for attempting to
manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate through its
submissions to the Libor panel. There has been no suggestion
that it tried to manipulate Eibor EBOR.
BALANCE
Barclays has a wide range of operations including corporate
and personal banking in the oil-rich UAE, which is the
second-biggest Arab economy. Dubai, one of the UAE's seven
emirates, provides financial services to much of the Gulf
because of its open markets and broad international links.
It is unclear which bank will replace Barclays on the UAE
panel, a second source said. The UAE central bank would like to
retain the current balance in the panel between foreign and
local banks but there aren't many obvious contenders, he added.
"Apart from those already on the panel, most foreign banks
have just wholesale operations or only have a very small
presence here in the UAE," he said.
The source added that he expected the disruption caused by
the withdrawal of Barclays to benefit nobody. "It's in our
interest for them to stay."
In addition to Barclays, Citigroup (C.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and
Standard Chartered (STAN.L) sit on the Eibor rate-setting panel,
along with eight local banks.
