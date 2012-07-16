WARSAW, July 16 Poland's state industrial
development agency ARP has received a letter from troubled
Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal with "business
proposals", the agency's spokeswoman said on Monday without
providing more detail.
Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak said earlier this
month the agency could provide aid to troubled Polish builders
PBG and Polimex.
"I can only say that the ARP received a letter from Polimex
concerning co-operation and is working on it," Roma Sarzynska
told Reuters.
She did not elaborate when asked whether the letter included
a request for public aid. Polimex declined to comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)