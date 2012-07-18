(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, July 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 1000 GMT.

COUNCIL OF EUROPE

Jean-Claude Mignon, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, is expected to meet Prime Minister Victor Ponta at 1300 GMT.

PARLIAMENT

* The lower house and the senate hold sessions on Wednesday to discuss changes to the referendum law and to the law that regulates the activity and organisation of the constitutional court. Agerpres

* The prime minister is expected to attend the lower house session.

EU SAYS TO EXTEND ROMANIA JUSTICE MONITORING

The European Commission will prolong monitoring of Romania's respect for the rule of law and fight corruption, it said on Tuesday, maintaining pressure on a government it fears could be undermining democracy.

CARPATHIAN RAISES RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT ROMANIA PROJECT

Carpathian Gold Inc reported an increase in gold and copper resource estimates at its Romanian project, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's bonds rallied and a T-bill auction drew massive demand ahead of talks with the IMF on a vital financing deal, while Romania's assets mostly stayed under pressure although the cost of insuring debt in both countries against default fell.

ROMANIA TO RESTART NUCLEAR UNIT AFTER MAINTENANCE

Romania's sole nuclear power plant on the river Danube will reconnect its first reactor to the national grid on Tuesday after maintenance, its operator Nuclearelectrica said.

PLAGIARISM

The national ethics council, an education ministry panel, will meet on Wednesday to discuss a report on the doctoral thesis of Prime Minister Ponta, after science magazine Nature said in June he plagiarised more than half of his Romanian-language thesis on the International Criminal Court. Agerpres

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------