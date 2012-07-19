By Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, July 19 Vivendi (VIV.PA) is
considering selling its Brazilian telecom unit GVT - a cherished
jewel in its crown - people familiar with the matter said, in a
sale that would help its battered shares regain lost ground.
A sale could be worth 7 to 8.5 billion euros ($8.59 to
$10.42 billion) and comes after exploratory talks to offload its
video games unit Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) found few takers
at the price Vivendi sought, the people said.
"A sale of GVT is no longer taboo," one of the people said.
Although no bankers have yet been hired to shop around GVT,
the board’s thinking has evolved recently from once seeing the
Brazilian broadband provider as a must-keep asset to one it
would consider selling at the right price.
Vivendi, a sprawling entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate,
is reviewing its structure to reverse a sustained slump in its
share price, and investment banks are pitching ideas to sell
units or to break the business up completely.
The company, worth 20.5 billion euros, is led by 72-year old
Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou after long-time Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy, left late in June after a disagreement with
the board over how to restructure the group.
Vivendi in recent weeks made the rounds to find bidders for
its 60 percent stake in Activision, but none was willing to pay
the premium it was seeking of at least 12 percent over its
market value of $8.3 billion, the people said.
China's Tencent, U.S. media giant Time Warner, and tech
heavweights Microsoft, Apple and Facebook were all sounded out,
the people said.
Vivendi has now turned to GVT as candidate for disposal, as
it seeks to decrease its telecom holdings that Fourtou now sees
as too risky and too capital-intensive, said two of the people,
who are familiar with the company's strategy.
