NUCLEAR ENERGY
Poland wants state-controlled firms KGHM, Tauron
and Enea to co-finance the country's first
nuclear power plant - estimated at some 50 billion zlotys ($15
billion) - with its No.1 utility PGE, Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said in an interview for TV channel
Superstacja late on Thursday.
Tauron has already presented its offer to PGE, Tauron chief
executive Dariusz Lubera told reporters on Thursday.
ACRON IN TARNOW
Russian chemicals company Acron bought 12 percent
in its Polish No.1 rival Tarnow in a tender call to
buy the whole state-controlled company, Acron said on Thursday.
