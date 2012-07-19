* Board no longer sees GVT as off-limits -sources
By Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, July 19 Vivendi (VIV.PA) is
considering selling its Brazilian telecom unit GVT, sources
familiar with the matter said, in a sale that could help its
battered shares regain lost ground.
A sale of GVT -- a cherished jewel in Vivendi's crown --
could be worth up to 8.5 billion euros ($10.42 billion) and
comes after the French group's exploratory talks to offload
video games unit Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) found few takers
at the price it sought, the sources said.
"A sale of GVT is no longer taboo and is now being
considered internally,” one of the sources said.
Although no bankers have yet been hired to sound out
possible buyers of GVT, the board’s thinking has evolved
recently from seeing the Brazilian broadband provider as a
must-keep asset to one that it would consider selling at the
right price.
Vivendi, Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group,
is reviewing its structure to reverse a sustained slump in its
share price, and investment banks are pitching ideas to sell
units or to break up the business up completely.
The company, with a market value of 20.5 billion euros, is
led by 72-year-old Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou after long-time
Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy left in June after a
disagreement with the board over how to restructure the group.
Fourtou now faces pressure from ratings agencies concerned
about Vivendi's 14 billion euros of debt and high shareholder
expectations for restructuring to unlock value.
Working for Vivendi, Goldman Sachs and Barclays made the
rounds in recent weeks to find bidders for its 60 percent stake
Initially, Vivendi was hoping to get a roughly 25 percent
premium over the $8.3 billion market value of the Activision
stake and preferred to be paid in cash, the sources said.
China's Tencent, U.S. media giant Time Warner and tech
heavyweights Microsoft, Apple and Facebook were all sounded out,
and none met Vivendi's expectations, the sources said. Vivendi
later said that it would consider a lower premium of roughly 12
percent, one source said.
"Vivendi will now think about its options on Activision and
take a decision in the coming months," said a source close to
the talks.
GROWTH ENGINES
GVT and Activision have been the major motors of Vivendi's
growth in recent years, bringing in an increase of 438 million
euros in operating profit last year, which largely offset lower
profit at French telecom operator SFR and Maroc Telecom
(IAM.CS).
Vivendi has now turned to GVT as a candidate for disposal,
as it seeks to reduce telecoms holdings that Fourtou sees as too
risky and too capital-intensive, said two sources familiar with
the company's strategy.
Vivendi bought GVT in 2009 for $2.9 billion, beating out
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), as part of Levy's strategy to
expand in emerging markets. Shareholders initially criticised
the deal's high price but eventually grew to appreciate GVT once
it started to drive Vivendi's earnings growth.
GVT, an alternative provider of fixed telephone, broadband,
and TV services in 120 Brazilian cities, is likely to attract
interest from larger telecoms companies.
The company has been investing heavily to build its
high-speed fibre broadband network to take advantage of
historically weak Internet services in Brazil's booming economy.
Vivendi is bankrolling 1 billion euros of capital expenditure
for GVT this year because it doesn't generate enough cash to
finance the expansion.
Potential bidders could include Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Oi
(OIBR3.SA), both fixed and mobile players in Brazil, as well as
Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) via its TIM Brasil unit.
Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), which is a mobile and
cable operator in Brazil, could also be interested, though one
banking source said that such an acquisition might pose
regulatory concerns.
"Given the potential in broadband (in Brazil), there is a
lot of long-term value for these guys," said one telecoms sector
banker.
A spokeswoman for GVT declined to comment. Activision could
not be immediately reached for comment.
A Vivendi spokesman said: "Vivendi never comments on
unfounded rumors on its different businesses and is not going to
start now."
ACTIVISION TALKS
In addition to looking for a tech or media company to buy
Activision, the sources said another option being explored is
for Activision itself to buy out Vivendi's 60 percent stake.
The video games company, known for its online game World of
Warcraft, has hired JP Morgan and Allen & Co to advise it on the
transaction.
Activision executives, including CEO Robert Kotick, are
interested in such a deal, but it's not clear they could offer
enough of a premium to tempt Vivendi, the sources said. The
games company would need to raise some $5 billion in debt to
finance the deal or partner with a private equity fund.
Another source said that Vivendi could take interim steps to
reassure credit rating agencies concerned about its debt load.
"Vivendi was hoping to get at least a bidder to challenge
Activision’s management and get a decent premium," said the
source.
"But it didn't happen so now they are considering other
options to raise cash and maintain the rating in the short
term."
Among the options, the person said, are issuing a 500
million euro convertible bond or selling shares of Activision or
Maroc Telecom, which are both listed, for about $1 billion, the
person added.
