2012 BUDGET
Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told daily Fakt he
had no plans to ammend this year's budget, saying its execution
is in-line with schedule.
CHEMICAL SECTOR
Polish business man Zbigniew Jakubas plans to forge a
1-billion zloty ($292 million) investment fund for the sector,
planning to raise his stake in local player Pulawy to
20 from 5 percent, daily Parkiet reported.
($1 = 3.4241 Polish zlotys)