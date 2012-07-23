PORT LOUIS, July 23 Mauritius-based luxury hotel
group Sun Resorts made a pretax loss for the first half of the
year and warned tough trading conditions are likely to continue,
blaming a strong rupee and fewer tourist arrivals from Europe.
Sun Resorts swung to a pretax loss of 21.4 million rupees
($688,100) in the first six months to June 30, down from a
profit of 40.9 million rupees a year earlier.
Sun Resorts said the next quarter would remain difficult as
the growth in tourist arrivals is expected to be subdued given
the tough trading conditions and a shrinkage in the air access
capacity to Mauritius.
The hotel group said the rupee strength and the cost of the
air fare to Mauritius remained major issues for the company's
financial performance.
The euro zone's debt woes have hit the island's tourist
industry, which generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's gross
domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds of
arrivals.
"The depreciation of the euro and the Rand against the Rupee
in this quarter did not help although we have noted a slight
adjustment in the rupee exchange rate this month," Sun Resorts
said in a statement.
Earnings per share fell to 0.04 rupee from 0.60 rupee a year
earlier.
($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees)
