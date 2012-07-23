(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reliance
Communications (RLCM.NS) just can’t seem to catch a break. The
Indian telco has suffered another big setback in its attempt to
shrink its $7 billion debt mountain, after failing to drum up
sufficient interest for a $1 billion listing of its undersea
cable assets in Singapore. Majority owner Anil Ambani may now
need to consider an uncomfortable solution closer to home.
The postponement of the initial public offering of GTI Trust
is just the latest glitch in Reliance’s attempts to raise cash.
A desired sale of its telecoms tower unit, which was expected to
raise about $3 billion from private equity investors, has
dragged on for almost two years, while an earlier plan to sell a
stake of up to 26 percent in the parent itself found no takers.
No wonder Reliance has lost 42 percent of its value in the past
12 months, leaving it with a market capitalisation of just $2.3
billion.
Even with the promise of a dividend yield of as much as 11.5
percent for the IPO, higher than similarly structured vehicles
such as Singapore-listed Hutchison Port Trust's (HPHT.SI) 8.4
percent and the 6.7 percent for PCCW’s HKT Trust (6823.HK), GTI
Trust didn’t fly.
Reliance is now left with huge borrowings it can’t seem to
pare and an underlying business that looks weak. The group’s
average revenue per user had fallen to $1.77 in the last quarter
of 2012 from $7.63 in 2008. It has 17 percent of the Indian
market by customer number but only 9 percent by revenues; rival
Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) has 20 percent of customers but 28
percent of revenue. Core wireless revenue has declined 14
percent from the first quarter of 2010 to the fourth quarter of
2012; Bharti’s increased by 5.9 percent over the same period.
With competitors better able to fund investment, Reliance is
likely to continue losing market share.
All this means that Anil may have to swallow his pride and
approach his elder brother for support. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance
Industries (RELI.NS) is sitting on a $12.7 billion cash
mountain. It has acquired licences to operate a 4G network but
remains short of the infrastructure and spectrum to make a
comprehensive telecoms offering. The fit with Reliance
Communications looks more than convenient. Now may be the ideal
time for a family reunion.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- Shares in Reliance Communications dropped more than 3
percent after the debt-laden telecoms carrier shelved an initial
public offering by its undersea cable unit that it had hoped
would raise as much as $1 billion, Reuters reported on July 23.
- The Singapore trust was offering a dividend yield of as
much as 11.5 percent, higher than that offered by peers. The
institutional bookbuilding for the IPO was extended twice last
week, before the company said it was putting the offer on hold.
- Reuters: Reliance Comm shares fall after unit's Singapore
IPO shelved [ID:nL4E8IN1D7]
- Reuters: Reliance posts 3rd quarterly profit drop, tops
estimate [ID:nL4E8II352]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [GLEKIN/]
(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)
((jeff.glekin@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS RELIANCE/INDIA/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.