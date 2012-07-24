(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, July 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply data for June.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Romania's constitutional court meets on Tuesday to discuss challenges made by opposition Democrat Liberals against laws organising a July 29 referendum to impeach President Traian Basescu. Agerpres

PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Victor Ponta is expected to meet representatives of local and foreign chambers of commerce.

CEE MARKETS

Romania's persistent political turmoil pushed the leu to a new record low against the euro on Monday, while in neighbouring Hungary the forint fell as the market factored in the chance of an interest rate cut on Tuesday.

BRD

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, will have to name another CEO after Alexandre Maymat, who was waiting for approval from the central bank to take office, decided to leave Romania.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

DACIA SALES

Sales of Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault , were down 24 percent on the year in the first half on the local market, to 9,700 cars. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

REFERENDUM

Opposition Democrat Liberal Party holds meeting on Tuesday to discuss their strategy for the referendum.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 5

