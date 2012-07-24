* Cuts planned 2012 dividend to 0.35 euros from 0.90 earlier

* Net debt/EBITDA ratio rises to 2.6 from 2.4 at end of Q1

* Says started sales process of Belgian unit in July

* Q2 adjusted core profit 1.19 bln euros vs 1.18 bln expected

* Shares fall as much as 3.3 pct, down 20 pct in 2012

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, July 24 Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) slashed its dividend by more than a half to cut debt and kicked off the sale of its Belgian mobile unit as it battles a weak economy and rising competition.

KPN is suffering a decline in revenue in the Netherlands despite boosting its mobile customers, because fewer of them are sending higher-margin text messages.

The group, which has been steadily increasing its dividend since 2003, said on Tuesday it now expected to pay out 0.35 euros per share for this year, against its previous forecast of 0.90 euros. It expects to pay out at least 0.35 euros for 2013.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) took a near 28 percent stake in KPN last month.

"KPN have bowed to the inevitable. It appears that their new largest stakeholder is going to set the course for a longer term approach to managing the company," said Bernstein telecom analyst Robin Bienenstock.

KPN's shares were down 3.3 percent at 7.08 euros at 1052 GMT, making them the weakest performer in the STOXX European telecoms index .SXKP. They have dropped 21 percent in the year to date, while the broader index has shed 5 percent.

KPN joins European peers including Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Telefonica (TEF.MC) and even America Movil's other European holding, Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), in lowering payouts to shareholders.

During the second quarter, KPN's Dutch mobile revenues fell 9.4 percent, an improvement from the 11 percent drop in the first quarter but still suffering from changing consumer behaviour.

KPN's domestic mobile business is under threat from users increasingly installing messaging applications such as "WhatsApp" which work via the Internet and reduce the number of traditional text messages sent.

"It looks like the epicentre of the problem is in the Netherlands, and especially in the mobile division," said Will Draper of Espirito Santo investment bank.

To help stem falling mobile revenue, KPN has launched offers including unlimited calls to other KPN mobile lines and special data rates for online messaging. It said initial customer feedback was positive.

The 2012 dividend cut equates to a saving of 780 million euros and was required by KPN's net debt to EBITDA ratio rising to 2.6 from 2.4 at the end of the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Eric Hageman told a conference call.

KPN said it wants to keep the debt ratio between 2 and 2.5.

It also said it had completed the review of its Belgian and German mobile businesses and had this month started the process to sell Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main operators, behind Belgacom BCOM.BR and Mobistar MSTAR.BR.

Belgian peer Mobistar MSTAR.BR revealed weaker than expected underlying earnings on Tuesday, hit by the impact of regulations, sending its shares down 8 percent to a seven-week low. [ID:nL6E8IO0TB]

KPN Chief Executive Eelco Blok said the firm may still keep BASE if no satisfactory bid was received.

Rabobank analyst Frank Claasen said the dividend cut alone would not allow the group to undershoot its 2.5 debt ratio target by much.

"I think that is one of the reasons why they are still eyeing the sale of BASE, to generate more breathing space for the upcoming frequency auction in the Netherlands," he said.

In June, KPN said market conditions did not allow for a fast sale of German unit E-Plus. [ID:nL5E8HKHFL] Blok said selling the German unit was not a priority now.

"If somebody comes along and the price is right, we will still look at it if it is in the interest of all our stakeholders," he said.

The group's underlying profit, excluding restructuring costs, fell 10 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the second quarter, slightly ahead of the 1.18 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

KPN said it expects core profit, excluding restructuring costs, to fall by between 7 and 11 percent in 2012.

