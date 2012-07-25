Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
EXPLOSION AT PGE POWER PLANT
A coal dust explosion hit Poland's top utility PGE
Turow lignite power plant late on Tuesday, sparking a fire that
caused a shutdown of three out of eight blocks of the plant
responsible for 7 percent of the country's power supply.
STATE BUDGET
Poland will not be able to cut this year's budget deficit
below 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) as revenues
are shrinking faster than expected, Rzeczpospolita reported
citing analysts.
LOTOS
Poland No.2 refiner Lotos is seen as the favourite
to buy shale gas exploration licences from ExxonMobil,
which decided to exit Poland last month, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported without citing its sources.
POLIMEX
Banks and holders of bonds issued by the troubled builder
will most likely give the group four months to resolve its
liquidity problems, daily Puls Biznesu reported without citing
its sources.
NESTE OIL
Finnish refiner Neste has approached Poland's top
refiner PKN Orlen with an offer to sell its chain of
fuel stations, which has also attracted the interest of Lotos,
Puls Biznesu reported without citing its sources.
