Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
POLL
Support for the ruling Civic Platform (PO) fell by 5
percentage points to 27 percent, a survey by pollster TNS OBOP
published by Gazeta Wyborcza showed. Main opposition party Law
and Justice (PiS) came in second with 22 percent, down 1 point.
The poll is the first one after the so-called "tape
scandal," which hit PO's coalition partner PSL and led to the
resignation of the Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki. Support
for PSL rose 1 point to 6 percent.
DATA
Poland releases retail sales and unemployment data for June
at 0800 GMT. Analysts expect retail sales growth at 8.95 percent
and the jobless rate at 12.2 percent.
PKN
Maintenance shutdown at the Lithuanian unit unexpectedly
brought second-quarter net profit at Poland's top refiner PKN 5
million zlotys into the red, the state-controlled company said
on Thursday.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Poland's representative at the International Monetary Fund
Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska will replace Dominik Radziwill as
deputy finance minister, Rzeczpospolita reported without citing
its sources.
