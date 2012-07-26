(Adds press digest)

RALLIES

* Opposition Democrat Liberal Party will hold a rally in Bucharest on Thursday to support suspended President Traian Basescu before an impeachment referendum scheduled for Sunday. The party will promote a strategy to boycott the referendum.

* Ruling Social Liberal Union will hold a rally against the suspended president in Bucharest on Thursday. Adevarul, Page 3

ROMANIAN PM TESTS LIMITS OF EU'S PATIENCE

Romania's government has a good chance of ousting President Traian Basescu in a referendum this weekend but after pushing the European Union's patience to the limit, it will have to tread carefully as it tightens its grip on power.

ROMANIA 6-MONTH DEFICIT MEETS IMF TARGET

Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product in the first half of 2012, in line with a cap agreed with the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA ON TRACK TO MEET 2012 FISCAL GAP

Romania is on track to meet its IMF-agreed budget deficit target of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product for 2012 and has met a January-June deficit ceiling, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA HIDROELECTRICA CANCELS POWER DEALS

Romania's troubled state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica has cancelled most of the deals under which it sold electricity at below market prices, Economy Minister Daniel Chitoiu said on Wednesday.

CHINESE ENERGY INVESTMENT TO CREATE 500 JOBS IN ROMANIA

China Huadian Engineering Co is to invest $1 billion, as partner to Romanian state-owned energy holding Rovinari, to build a new power plant in southwestern Romania creating 500 jobs.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies firmed against a stronger euro on Wednesday, but uncertainty over Hungary's aid talks with international lenders and slowing economic growth weighed on the region's assets.

NEW IMF DEAL

Romania plans to sign a new precautionary aid-deal with the International Monetary Fund when the current one ends, probably for the period of 2013-2015, Finance Minister Florin Georgescu said.

Georgescu also said Romania will meet the 1.5 percent economic growth forecast for this year.

OLTCHIM

The economy ministry will launch the auction announcement for the sale of a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm Oltchim next week, ministry officials said.

OPINION POLL

Seventy-two percent of voters want President Traian Basescu to be impeached in a July 29 referendum, an opinion poll by pollster Operations Research showed. The vote turnout will be of 52.34 percent, according to the poll. wwww.realitatea.net 

