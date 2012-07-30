Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry gives details of its debt supply
for August at 1300 GMT.
VIRGIN MOBILE
Richard Branson's Virgin Mobile plans to begin operations in
Poland in the summer, daily Puls Biznesu wrote. It plans to
co-operate with Poland's No. 4 mobile operator Play.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Poland's jobless rate may rise to around 13 percent after
the summer months from 12.4 percent reported for June, Deputy
Labour Minister Jacek Mecina told the radio TOK FM.
OPPOSITION PROTESTS
Poland's conservative opposition party, the Law and Justice
(PiS), wants to organise mass protests in the capital of Warsaw
in September, unifying conservative communities in Poland, daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote. The "Solidarity" trade union, seen
growingly affiliated with the conservatives, said it may also
join the initiative.
