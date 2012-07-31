Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT
+ 2 hours):
BGZ STAKE SALE
Poland agreed to sell its remaining 25.5 percent stake in
Bank BGZ in response to a bid from Dutch co-operative
bank Rabobank, Poland's treasury ministry said in a
statement on Monday.
MORTGAGE LOANS
Mortgage sales could have dropped by as much as a quarter
year-on-year to 18-19 billion zlotys ($5.4-5.7 billion)in the
first half of 2012, Parkiet reported citing its own estimates.
CPI EXPECTATIONS
Poland's central bank will publish households' inflation
expectations data for July at 1300 GMT.
($1 = 3.3620 Polish zlotys)