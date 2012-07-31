(Adds press digest)

IMF MISSION

The International Monetary Fund will start a two-week review mission of Romania's 5 billion euro aid deal on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 1100 GMT.

ROMANIA PM DEMANDS PRESIDENT RESIGN, ROW PERSISTS

Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta demanded the president resign on Monday, saying he had lost all credibility, but Traian Basescu refused, indicating Sunday's referendum had not ended a feud which has delayed vital economic reforms.

ROMANIA BRD H1 NET PROFIT AT 39.4 MLN LEI, MISSES POLL

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, missed expectations for its first-half net profit owing to rising provisions for bad loans.

CEE MARKETS

The Romanian leu paced regional gains and added 1 percent on Monday after the country's prime minister failed to oust the president in a referendum, diffusing for now a political battle that had hit the currency and drawn criticism from the EU.

RETAIL

South Africa's e-commerce and media company Naspers bought 70 percent of shares in Romania's largest online store eMag.ro for an undisclosed amount.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

TREASURY

Romania's finance ministry will have to name a new deputy minister in charge of public debt to replace Cristian Sporis that will return to Raiffeisen Bank from August.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

