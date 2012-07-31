* Placement increased from 18 mln to 29 mln shares

* Shares priced at 23.50 euro in placement

* Shares down 2.5 pct in Amsterdam trading

* Warburg Pincus, Cinven stake cut from 72.9 pct to 58.4 pct

AMSTERDAM, July 31 Controlling shareholders in Dutch cable operator Ziggo ZIGGO.AS on Tuesday said they raised 682 million euros ($835 million) through an enlarged placement of 29 million shares in the newly-listed company.

Private equity firms Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] and Cinven [CINV.UL] said in a statement the shares were placed at 23.50 each.

The placement was increased by 11 million shares, from an initial 18 million, to meet high investor demand, they said, with an over-allotment option of 3 million shares.

Cinven, Warburg Pincus and their co-investors had held 72.9 percent of Ziggo's ordinary share capital. After the transaction, expected to settle this week, that will decrease to 58.4 percent, excluding the over-allotment.

The companies will not sell more Ziggo stock for 90 days following the completion of the transaction, the statement said.

Analysts said the placement would increase liquidity and allow for new investors.

Ziggo shares fell 2.5 percent in early Amsterdam trading.

Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) and Liberty Global's (LBTYA.O) UPC, raised about 800 million euros for its selling shareholders at its initial public offering (IPO) in March.

J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the private placement, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS UBSN.VX and Nomura (9716.T) are joint bookrunners, the firms said in a statement.

