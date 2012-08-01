BUCHAREST Aug 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves data for July.

IMF MISSION

An International Monetary Fund mission is in Bucharest to review Romania's 5 billion euro aid deal.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania will release first half financial results on Wednesday.

ROMANIA AIMS TO SELL 2.5 BLN LEI DEBT IN AUGUST

Romania aims to sell 2.5 billion lei ($669.9 million) in local currency bills and bonds in August, compared with the 1.57 billion lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. 

CEE MARKETS

Romania's leu slipped on Tuesday, with signs that a political spat could continue for months erasing some of the previous day's gains, while other emerging European currencies were mixed after a global rally flagged.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------