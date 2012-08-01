LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Over the course of the last week we have seen a major rally in both credit and peripheral markets. That rally of hope has stemmed from the belief that Super Mario and Co will pull a large rabbit out of the hat tomorrow when the ECB announces its rate decision and potentially details non-standard liquidity measures.

As usual, therefore, there is the possibility that the market has got ahead of itself, and that the ECB may disappoint with just a rehash of former measures that have had some effect over the last six or seven months without coming close to solving the sovereign debt crisis.

So what can we really expect this Thursday lunchtime?

Well, first up we will get the rate announcement at 1145GMT. It is possible we could see another 25bp cut in the refi rate, while the ECB may also drop the depo rate into negative territory.

One suspects, however, that neither is likely. After all, when the ECB cut the depo rate to zero last month it had a huge effect on the short end of off-core sovereigns such as France and Belgium. Unfortunately though it had no effect at all on Spain or Italy.

So the focus will be on Draghi's press conference, which begins at 1230GMT.

The market will be all ears as to just what non-standard measures the ECB may choose to try to stem the crisis.

The most likely option is for a reversion back to that tried and tested method of providing banks with longer term liquidity. As we saw back in December when Draghi announced the first 3-year LTRO, there is a possibility that we could see another contraction in peripheral sovereign yields as banks play the carry trade.

The only problem is that the second LTRO at the end of February had a much lesser effect than the first. The danger here is that yet another injection of liquidity will have no major impact, even if the ECB decided to extend the duration of the LTRO beyond 3 years, unless, of course they shock the market by offering a perp LTRO.

There may also be potential to lessen collateral haircuts for eligible LTRO securities and link financing to bank lending, as in the UK's Funding for Lending Scheme.

Another possible measure is for the ECB to expand its scope past the current covered bond programme and buy corporate debt.

That too may help, but is highly unlikely to be a game-changer.

Now, as we all know, the market is hoping for action that will really bring peripheral yields down and keep them there: a sustained bond buy-back programme, or in other words, quantitative easing.

QE DISAPPOINTMENT RISK

The risk of major disappointment is clear. The ECB has often stated that it will only embark on a QE programme in the face of deflationary risks, and with Draghi saying only last month that he sees no sign of deflation, we see the chances of what could be the real game changer as only slim.

What is more likely is that we see a reactivation of the SMP, although as we have seen in the past, the scattergun approach of the SMP has only served to stabilize peripheral yields in times of crisis without bringing them materially lower.

ESM banking licence anyone? Despite the idea gaining merit within the governing council, one suspects that Germany will get its way this month and that there will be no dramatic about turn here.

So in summary, we think the most likely scenario is for a longer duration LTRO and a resumption of the SMP. Even if that does bring about a positive knee-jerk reaction tomorrow, the fact of the matter is that neither is going to be a panacea for the sovereign debt crisis in the long run, and hence - once again - any rally may well be very short-lived. (Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Julian Baker)