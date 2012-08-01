LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Over the course of the last week we
have seen a major rally in both credit and peripheral markets.
That rally of hope has stemmed from the belief that Super Mario
and Co will pull a large rabbit out of the hat tomorrow when the
ECB announces its rate decision and potentially details
non-standard liquidity measures.
As usual, therefore, there is the possibility that the
market has got ahead of itself, and that the ECB may disappoint
with just a rehash of former measures that have had some effect
over the last six or seven months without coming close to
solving the sovereign debt crisis.
So what can we really expect this Thursday lunchtime?
Well, first up we will get the rate announcement at 1145GMT.
It is possible we could see another 25bp cut in the refi rate,
while the ECB may also drop the depo rate into negative
territory.
One suspects, however, that neither is likely. After all,
when the ECB cut the depo rate to zero last month it had a huge
effect on the short end of off-core sovereigns such as France
and Belgium. Unfortunately though it had no effect at all on
Spain or Italy.
So the focus will be on Draghi's press conference, which
begins at 1230GMT.
The market will be all ears as to just what non-standard
measures the ECB may choose to try to stem the crisis.
The most likely option is for a reversion back to that tried
and tested method of providing banks with longer term liquidity.
As we saw back in December when Draghi announced the first
3-year LTRO, there is a possibility that we could see another
contraction in peripheral sovereign yields as banks play the
carry trade.
The only problem is that the second LTRO at the end of
February had a much lesser effect than the first. The danger
here is that yet another injection of liquidity will have no
major impact, even if the ECB decided to extend the duration of
the LTRO beyond 3 years, unless, of course they shock the market
by offering a perp LTRO.
There may also be potential to lessen collateral haircuts
for eligible LTRO securities and link financing to bank lending,
as in the UK's Funding for Lending Scheme.
Another possible measure is for the ECB to expand its scope
past the current covered bond programme and buy corporate debt.
That too may help, but is highly unlikely to be a
game-changer.
Now, as we all know, the market is hoping for action that
will really bring peripheral yields down and keep them there: a
sustained bond buy-back programme, or in other words,
quantitative easing.
QE DISAPPOINTMENT RISK
The risk of major disappointment is clear. The ECB has often
stated that it will only embark on a QE programme in the face of
deflationary risks, and with Draghi saying only last month that
he sees no sign of deflation, we see the chances of what could
be the real game changer as only slim.
What is more likely is that we see a reactivation of the
SMP, although as we have seen in the past, the scattergun
approach of the SMP has only served to stabilize peripheral
yields in times of crisis without bringing them materially
lower.
ESM banking licence anyone? Despite the idea gaining merit
within the governing council, one suspects that Germany will get
its way this month and that there will be no dramatic about turn
here.
So in summary, we think the most likely scenario is for a
longer duration LTRO and a resumption of the SMP. Even if that
does bring about a positive knee-jerk reaction tomorrow, the
fact of the matter is that neither is going to be a panacea for
the sovereign debt crisis in the long run, and hence - once
again - any rally may well be very short-lived.
(Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Julian Baker)